শেক্সপিয়ারের আঙিনায় রবীন্দ্রনাথ

১৯১৬ সালে রবীন্দ্রনাথ কবিতাটি ইংরেজিতে অনুবাদও করেছিলেন। এটি রবিঠাকুরের নিজস্ব অনুবাদ।

'When by the far-away sea your fiery disc appeared from

behind the unseen, O Poet, O Sun, England's horizon felt

you near her breast and took you to be her own.



She kissed your forehead, caught you in the arms of her

forest branches, hid you behind her mist-mantle and

watched you in the green sward where fairies love to play among meadow flowers.



A few early birds sang your hymn of praise while the rest

of the woodland choir were asleep.



Then at the silent beckoning of the Eternal you rose higher

and higher till you reached the mid-sky, making all quarters

of heaven your own.



Therefore at this moment, after the end of centuries,

the palm groves by the Indian sea raise their tremulous branches to the sky murmuring your praise.'